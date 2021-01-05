Finley, who didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, finished his 2020 season completing 17 of 32 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran 11 times for 66 yards and one touchdown throughout his five games.

His second year as a quarterback for Cincinnati, Finley had played an inconsistent backup quarterback role. As starter Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury during Week 11, it was up to Finley and Brandon Allen to take over his duties. While it is clear Allen was the better choice and played more than the 26-year-old, Finley led an upset of the Steelers in Week 15 in a spot start. The quarterback's signed throughout the 2022 season, while Allen is entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.