Finley completed three of 10 passes for 30 yards and an interception while adding a 19-yard carry after replacing the injured Joe Burrow (knee) in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington.

Finley struggled as a passer but flashed some respectable wheels on a 19-yard run to pick up a 3rd-and-18. That was one of only two Cincinnati first downs in almost a full half with Finley under center, which is a concerning sign for the fantasy prospects of a Bengals skill position group that had been thriving beside Burrow. Burrow's injury appears to be season-ending, so the 2019 fourth-round pick out of NC State is expected to assume the starting quarterback role for the rest of the season, starting with next week's game against the Giants. Finley lost all three of his starts last season, throwing for 474 yards and a 2:2 TD:INT while adding 77 yards on the ground.