Finley didn't see the field while serving as the backup to starting quarterback Brandon Allen in Sunday's 37-31 win over the Texans.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor declined to name a starter for Week 16, but the prevailing expectation was that Finley would return to the No. 2 role after filling in for the injured Allen in the team's upset win over the Steelers in Week 15. Allen shook off his knee injury to turn in full practices Thursday and Friday, then proceeded to carve up the Texans for 371 yards and two touchdowns while completing 29 of 37 attempts. Allen's stellar outing will leave no question about the Bengals' starting quarterback heading into the Jan. 3 season finale against the Ravens.