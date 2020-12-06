Finley entered the Bengals' 19-7 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday in place of Brandon Allen (chest) with 7:08 remaining in the fourth quarter and completed six of seven passes for 40 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Finley averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt but connected on all but one of his short-area throws, doing a serviceable job in emergency duty while playing without the services of Tyler Boyd, who'd been ejected in the first half. Finley had been positively dreadful against in relief of Burrow against Washington in Week 11, completing just three of 10 attempts for 30 yards and an interception in that contest. However, he may find himself in the top job under center in Week 14 against the defensively challenged Cowboys if Allen is unable to suit up.