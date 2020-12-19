Finley will start Monday against the Steelers after Brandon Allen (knee) was ruled out, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Finley was hardly impressive in any of his three starts last season, failing to throw for more than 200 yards or complete more than 54 percent of his passes in a Week 9-11 stretch filling in for an ineffective Andy Dalton. It's hard to imagine Finley's stint in the role will be much better in 2020, though the Steelers defense has looked vulnerable in back-to-back losses in recent weeks.