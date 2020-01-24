Bengals' Ryan Finley: Struggles in rookie season
Finley started three regular-season games with the Bengals in 2019, in which he completed 41 of 87 pass attempts for 474 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Finley's three starts all resulted in losses for Cincinnati, prompting the team bring back Andy Dalton as the starter Week 12. The rookie also carried the ball 10 times for 77 yards, providing a slight boost to his fantasy value, but his average of 158 passing yards per game and 2:2 TD:INT ratio were pedestrian figures at best. The Bengals possess the No. 1 overall pick for the 2020 NFL Draft, and the team seems likely to consider upgrading at the quarterback position in the offseason.
