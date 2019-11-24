Bengals' Ryan Finley: Struggles with efficiency
Finley completed 12 of 26 pass attempts for 192 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.
Finley completed just 46 percent of his pass attempts while averaging a lackluster 7.4 yards per attempt. He connected with Tyler Boyd for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished without a turnover, but he simply couldn't make the plays necessary to win a divisional opponent such as this. The coaching staff plans to stick with Finley moving forward, according to Ben Baby of ESPN.com, but he doesn't carry much fantasy upside into next Sunday's matchup with the Jets.
