Bengals' Ryan Finley: Taking over for Dalton
Finley is expected to take over for Andy Dalton following the Bengals' Week 9 bye, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
After reaching the midpoint of the season without a win, first-year coach Zac Taylor is turning to the 2019 fourth-rounder, who has yet to take a snap as a professional. In his final three campaigns at NC State, Finley tossed for at least 3,000 yards on each occasion while posting a 60:25 TD:INT in 39 games. Helping his cause further will be the return of A.J. Green (ankle), who is expected to make his 2019 debut at some point after the bye.
