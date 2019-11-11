Finley completed 16 of 30 passes for 167 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during Sunday's 49-13 loss to Baltimore. He added 22 yards on five carries and lost a fumble.

The stat line isn't particularly impressive and the scoreboard paints an ugly picture, but the rookie made some nice plays in his debut, particularly a well-placed six-yard loft to Tyler Eifert just before halftime for his first career touchdown. Cincinnati is speeding toward the top pick of the draft, so the Bengals figure to get a long look at what Finley offers on a depleted roster that is still without A.J. Green (ankle). Sunday could be brighter as the Bengals visit Oakland and a pass defense that ranks 29th in the league in opponent quarterback percentage, 109.1.