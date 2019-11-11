Bengals' Ryan Finley: Turns it over twice in debut
Finley completed 16 of 30 passes for 167 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during Sunday's 49-13 loss to Baltimore. He added 22 yards on five carries and lost a fumble.
The stat line isn't particularly impressive and the scoreboard paints an ugly picture, but the rookie made some nice plays in his debut, particularly a well-placed six-yard loft to Tyler Eifert just before halftime for his first career touchdown. Cincinnati is speeding toward the top pick of the draft, so the Bengals figure to get a long look at what Finley offers on a depleted roster that is still without A.J. Green (ankle). Sunday could be brighter as the Bengals visit Oakland and a pass defense that ranks 29th in the league in opponent quarterback percentage, 109.1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...