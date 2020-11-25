The Bengals plan to start Brandon Allen at quarterback over Finley in Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Finley has been active as the Bengals' No. 2 quarterback all season and replaced top signal-caller Joe Burrow (knee) after the latter tore his ACL and MCL in Sunday's loss to Washington, so the fact that Finley was passed over for the starting assignment in favor of a practice squad call-up in Allen is perhaps an indictment of his abilities. Though the 2019 fourth-round pick out of Boise State only has five NFL appearances to his name, his performance hasn't been encouraging in those outings, as he's completed only 45.4 percent of his passes for 5.2 yards per attempt and a 2:3 TD:INT. Allen's track record at the NFL is only marginally better, so it wouldn't be unfair to downgrade most of the Bengals' skill-position players the rest of the season regardless if Allen or Finley is under center.