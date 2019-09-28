Play

Glasgow (thigh) is ruled out for Monday's game versus the Steelers, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Glasgow is still not practicing, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Week 5 versus the Cardinals. The third-year pro's absence will afford Josh Tupou an increased snap count, although Andrew Billings and Geno Atkins will still man the starter's reps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories