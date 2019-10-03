Play

Glasgow (thigh) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Glasgow was ruled out for Monday's game against the Steelers -- his second straight absence -- but appears primed for a return in Week 5. The 26-year-old had two tackles in two games while working as a rotational defensive tackle prior to suffering the injury.

