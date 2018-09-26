Bengals' Ryan Glasgow: Placed on IR
The Bengals placed Glasgow (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.
This just formally recognizes that Glasgow, who suffered a torn ACL in the Week 3 loss to the Panthers, is out for the season. Cincinnati signed defensive tackle Adolphus Washington to take Glasgow's spot on the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4