Glasgow (knee) said Tuesday that he expects to be medically cleared for training camp in July, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Glasgow suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 and was consequently placed on injured reserve immediately afterward. A July return would put his recovery at 10 months, which is about right on schedule depending on the severity of the tear. Glasgow would be a huge boost to the defensive line, after he recorded 11 tackles (six solo) in his three games played last season.