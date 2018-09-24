Bengals' Ryan Glasgow: Scheduled for MRI
Glasgow (knee) will have an MRI on his knee Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Glasgow was carted off during Sunday's game and is feared to have suffered a season-ending injury. He was seen on crutches after the contest but the team will likely hold off making any further statements on his status until after the MRI results are available. If he's forced to miss the rest of the season, or any portion of time look, for Josh Tupou to get some extra reps as the only remaining backup at defensive tackle.
