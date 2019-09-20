Play

Glasgow (thigh) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Glasgow has a major role in the Bengals' defense, playing 64 percent of possible defensive snaps in Week 2 versus the 49ers. He'll miss his first game of the season after not practicing all week. Expect Josh Tupou to see an increased workload in Glasgow's absence.

