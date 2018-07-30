Bengals' Ryan Hewitt: Cleared to practice
Hewitt (undisclosed) was activated from the NFI list on Monday and will be eligible to return to practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Hewitt was originally on the NFI list due to an undisclosed reason, but he's slated to return to training camp this week. He'll compete with Tyler Kroft and C.J. Uzomah for reps at tight end behind starter Tyler Eifert (back).
