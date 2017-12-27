Hewitt (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hewitt's practice time was limited last week due to the same injury. The tight end ultimately avoided an injury designation and suited up for the Week 16 win over the Lions, so expect things to play out in a similar fashion ahead of the season finale against the Ravens.

