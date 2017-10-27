Bengals' Ryan Hewitt: Limited Thursday
Hewitt (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports.
Hewitt seems to be making progress after he was held out of practice Wednesday. The third string tight end hasn't played since Week 4 and will most likely see more reps on special teams should he be cleared for Sunday.
