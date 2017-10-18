Bengals' Ryan Hewitt: No practice Wednesday
Hewitt (knee) missed practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.
Hewitt sustained a knee injury in Week 5 and hasn't practiced since. He'll likely need to fit in some reps Thursday or Friday to have any chance of playing in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Steelers.
