Bengals' Ryan Hewitt: Not practicing Wednesday
Hewitt (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It seems Hewitt exited Sunday's loss to the Vikings with some sort of knee injury. He'll likely need to return to practice Thursday or Friday to have a shot of suiting up for Sunday's game against the Lions.
More News
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...