Bengals' Ryan Hewitt: Practices at full speed
Hewitt (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday and is in line to play Sunday against the Jaguars.
Hewitt hasn't played since Week 4 against the Browns, when he hauled in one reception for 16 yards. That was his only target of the season, so don't expect him to get many more reps, especially against the top pass defense in the league.
