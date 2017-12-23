Bengals' Ryan Hewitt: Sheds injury designation
Hewitt (knee) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
Hewitt had been bothered by a knee issue that kept him out of Wednesday's practice earlier in the week, but he'll be good to go for Week 16. He's caught just two passes in 11 games this season, so don't expect much production out of the Bengals' No. 3 tight end while Tyler Kroft and C.J. Uzomah remain healthy.
