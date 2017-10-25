Bengals' Ryan Hewitt: Sits out practice Wednesday
Hewitt (knee) missed Wednesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Hewitt has sat out the last two games, but his absence is barely noticeable, as he has been targeted just once this year, hauling in a reception for 16 yards. Cethan Carter could see an increase in snaps if Hewitt sits out again.
