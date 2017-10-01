Play

Hewitt injured his knee Sunday against the Browns and won't return, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Hewitt hasn't been targeted yet this season, but he's only played 20 offensive snaps over three games. The 26-year-old tight end is used mainly for run-blocking duties and on special teams . He'll shift his focus to getting healthy for a Week 5 matchup with the Bills.

