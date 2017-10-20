Hewitt (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Even when Hewitt was healthy, his main duties came on special teams. In Hewitt's absence, Cethan Carter may be active, but he too won't be in store for much of a role on offense.

