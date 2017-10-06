Hewitt (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hewitt suffered the knee injury in Sunday's game against the Browns and was unable to return. The exact severity of the injury has not been reported, but it's bad enough for Hewitt where he'll have to sit out at least one week. He's primarily served as a depth option at tight end this season, so his absence won't have much of an impact on the team's game plan this weekend.