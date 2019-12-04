Play

Hubbard (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard still has two chances left to practice this week and, according to Baby, should be good to go Sunday in Cleveland. The 23-year-old defensive end has collected sacks in back-to-back games and will be pushing to play Week 14. Returning to practice Thursday will be a step in the right direction for Hubbard.

