Hubbard recorded seven tackles (four solo), 0.5 sacks and one pass defensed during Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints.

The fifth-year defensive end collected his first sack dating all the way back to Week 2 in Dallas. Hubbard was also able to play 97 percent of the team's defensive snaps versus the Saints on Sunday, and he'll likely operate in a similar role in Week 7 against the Falcons.