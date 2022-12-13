Hubbard picked up a sack for the third week in a row among his five tackles in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Hubbard is up to 6.5 sacks through 13 games this season after racking up 7.5 sacks during the regular season last season. With Trey Hendrickson out at least this upcoming week, the Bengals will need him to be their primary pass rusher against the Bucs.