Hubbard registered eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Browns.

Six of his eight tackles came in the first half alone. The Bengals were able to sack Deshaun Watson three times and keep him to 154 yards passing, but were dominated on the ground as they yielded 206 rushing yards (106 of which came from Nick Chubb on 18 carries). Hubbard and the Bengals will look to bounce back in their home opener in Week 2 in a divisional matchup against the Ravens.