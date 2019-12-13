Play

Hubbard (knee) is expected to suit up against the Patriots on Sunday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hubbard missed his first game of the season Week 14 due to a knee injury, but he now appears on track to retake the field. The starting defensive end's presence would be a notable boost for Cincinnati in Week 15.

