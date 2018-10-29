Hubbard is expected to see more snaps at defensive end with Carl Lawson (knee) out for the season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard saw an uptick in snaps Sunday after Lawson went down, ending the day with three tackles (two solo), including a sack. He'd only played more than 30 snaps twice in the first seven games of the season, but he could be in line for a significant workload the rest of the way. Hubbard and the Bengals have a bye in Week 9 and will take on the Saints in Week 10.