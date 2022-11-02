Hubbard (hand) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Hubbard underwent X-rays on his left hand following Monday's loss to the Browns, but he appears to have sidestepped an injury completely. Barring a setback, the defensive end should be good to go for Sunday's matchup against Carolina.
More News
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Undergoes X-rays Monday•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: All-around solid outing Sunday•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Posts first sack of season•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Posts another 62-tackle season•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Nearing new career high in sacks•