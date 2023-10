Hubbard registered six tackles (four solo) including a sack in Sunday's 31-17 win over the 49ers.

Hubbard has a sack in back-to-back games after he got to Brock Purdy late in the fourth quarter. Hubbard is on pace to surpass the 6.5 sacks he had in 2022 and his four sacks on the year is second on the team in that category behind Trey Hendrickson (eight).