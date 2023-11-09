Hubbard (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
The sixth-year defensive end has started all eight games for the Bengals, recording 37 tackles (25 solo), four sacks, four TFLs, 13 QB hits and one fumble recovery across 78 percent of the defensive snaps. Hubbard will look to get back on the practice field Thursday ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.
