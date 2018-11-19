Hubbard recorded five tackles (all solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Hubbard's five solo tackles were his most on the season, and his sack gives him three this year. He's been seeing an increase in snaps the past few weeks and has turned in two sacks in the last three games as a result. He'll look to continue his strong play and earn more snaps in Week 12, when the Bengals take on the Browns.

