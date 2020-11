The Bengals have activated Hubbard (elbow) from injured reserve, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hubbard returned to practice earlier this week and apparently showed enough to be activated prior to Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. He has been sidelined since Week 5. Barring any setbacks, he will now look to work his way back into the Bengals' defensive line rotation.