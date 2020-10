Hubbard (elbow) has been declared out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

The 25-year-old defensive end had been active with three tackles prior to his second-half exit against Baltimore, providing him with an average of 4.6 tackles per game Weeks 1 through 5. Hubbard had started opposite Carlos Dunlap as a bookend to Cincinnati's defensive line, meaning that Carl Lawson will be counted on for a more vital role at right defensive end for the remainder of Sunday's contest.