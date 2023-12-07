Hubbard recorded three tackles (one solo), including a sack, in Thursday's 34-31 overtime victory versus Jacksonville.

Hubbard helped stall a Jacksonville push for points near the end of the first half with a sack of Trevor Lawrence (ankle) that resulted in a seven-yard loss. It was Hubbard's fifth sack of the campaign and his first since Week 8, though he missed both Week 10 and Week 11 with an ankle injury. The veteran has now registered at least 5.0 sacks in five of his six NFL campaigns.