Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Placed on IR
Hubbard (elbow) was placed on injured reserve by the Bengals on Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Hubbard was already expected to miss a couple of games, so this move just makes it official that Hubbard will miss a minimum of three games.
