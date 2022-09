Hubbard finished with four tackles (three solo), one sack and one pass defense during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Hubbard only recorded four tackles but two of those went for loss, including his first sack of the season. The defensive end took down Cooper Rush in the fourth quarter on a third-and-seven play, forcing a punt. Hubbard has been a consistent producer along Cincinnati's defensive line in each of his first four seasons and figures to garner a similar role in Year 5.