Hubbard played 84 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with six tackles and a sack in the Bengals' 19-16 win over the Rams on Monday.
The defensive end also helped the Cincinnati defense hold Los Angeles to a 1-of-11 showing on third down. Hubbard has 18 tackles, three quarterback hits, a tackle for a loss and a sack through three games.
