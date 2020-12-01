site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-sam-hubbard-racks-up-seven-tackles | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Racks up seven tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hubbard recorded seven tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
Hubbard has collected 14 tackles in his last three contests since coming off injured reserve. He sits with 37 total tackles (18 solo), one sack and one pass defensed through eight games in 2020.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read