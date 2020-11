The Bengals designated Hubbard (elbow) to return to practice Wednesday, beginning his 21-day window to be activated from IR.

Hubbard hasn't played since Week 5, and he could return as soon as this Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. The third-year defensive end played at least 60 percent of the defensive snaps in every game before this injury, and he could have an even larger role upon return because the Bengals traded Carlos Dunlap to Seattle.