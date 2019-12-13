Play

Hubbard (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hubbard is set to draw his usual start at defensive end against New England on Sunday. The second-year pro sat out Week 14's loss to the Browns due to an ankle injury, but he appears back to full health.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories