Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Records fifth sack
Hubbard tallied five tackles and a sack in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Jets.
Hubbard has enjoyed increased duties in his second NFL season, averaging 58 defensive snaps per game. The Ohio State product has lived up to expectations as well, as he's registered 60 tackles and five sacks through 12 games.
