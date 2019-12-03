Play

Hubbard tallied five tackles and a sack in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Jets.

Hubbard has enjoyed increased duties in his second NFL season, averaging 58 defensive snaps per game. The Ohio State product has lived up to expectations as well, as he's registered 60 tackles and five sacks through 12 games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories