Hubbard had three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Thursday's 34-23 win over Baltimore.

Hubbard played only one defensive snap against Buffalo in Week 1, but was able to record his first career sack after Michael Johnson exited early in Thursday's game with a knee injury. The rookie third-round pick played 50 of 85 defensive snaps against the Ravens, and should have increased opportunities with Johnson likely sidelined for a few weeks.