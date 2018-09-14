Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Records first career sack
Hubbard had three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Thursday's 34-23 win over Baltimore.
Hubbard played only one defensive snap against Buffalo in Week 1, but was able to record his first career sack after Michael Johnson exited early in Thursday's game with a knee injury. The rookie third-round pick played 50 of 85 defensive snaps against the Ravens, and should have increased opportunities with Johnson likely sidelined for a few weeks.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.