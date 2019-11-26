Hubbard tallied six tackles (four solo), one pass-defended and one sack in Sunday's 10-16 loss to the Steelers.

Hubbard's quarterback take-down was his fourth of the season. He has started all 11 games for the Bengals and has been a consistent force on the defensive line. He will look to continue his solid play when the team welcomes the Jets to town for their Week 13 game.