Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Records sack in loss
Hubbard tallied six tackles (four solo), one pass-defended and one sack in Sunday's 10-16 loss to the Steelers.
Hubbard's quarterback take-down was his fourth of the season. He has started all 11 games for the Bengals and has been a consistent force on the defensive line. He will look to continue his solid play when the team welcomes the Jets to town for their Week 13 game.
