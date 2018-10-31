Hubbard logged three tackles (one solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss and one quarterback hit during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Buccaneers.

Hubbard stepped into Sunday's game after Carl Lawson (knee) exited the field with a season-ending knee injury, and showed well in his season-high 54 defensive snaps. The rookie third-round pick is expected to slot into the defensive end rotation for the remainder of the season in Lawson's absence, and will benefit from the Bengals' bye in Week 9 to prepare for an increased workload.